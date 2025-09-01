Future of charity’s project is potted

A project by Rosemere Cancer Foundation to ensure patients on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient Ribblesdale Ward get their vitamins, minerals and fibre through regular access to fresh fruity treats has changed shape!

Instead of tempting patients with fruit kebabs and canapes made from individual fruit slices, patients will now be served with fruit pots containing a mixture of chopped fruits as well as freshly squeezed fruit juices and naughty but nice sweet treats such as mini chocolate eclairs, macarons, cake bites and marshmallows.

Ward housekeeper Christine Ryan has been awarded £40 a month for the next 12 months to buy in supplies, which are then readied for patientsby the catering team at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Sure Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “This is a project that we have funded annually for a number of years. It’s much appreciated by patients, who enjoy the refreshing fruit and sweet treats as a little pick-me-up. They give patients a boost and because they are funded by public donation, it also reminds patients that we’re all also sending them our best wishes.”

Ribblesdale Ward housekeeper Christine Ryan with her stacked trolley and some of her ward colleagues

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across both counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk