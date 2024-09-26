From bucket and sponge to full-time entrepreneur
The path to entrepreneurship is often a winding one, and my story is no different. For five years, I balanced the demands of a full-time job while slowly growing my mobile business, Deluxe Details, during evenings and weekends. Sacrificing family time to pursue my passion What began as a simple Christmas gift—a bucket and sponge for washing my own car—evolved into a passion that has now become a full-time venture.
In the early days, it was all about the basics. As word spread and my reputation grew, I began to take on more customers, expanding my services from basic car valeting to full detailing, machine polishing, and ceramic coatings. By July 2022, the business had gained enough momentum that I took the leap into running Deluxe Details full-time.
Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most luxurious vehicles in the North West—Porsches, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis, to name a few. While some clients prefer to keep their high-end vehicles and details private, it’s always a thrill to be trusted with such prized possessions.
I’m sharing my story not only to introduce Deluxe Details to the community but to inspire others—especially young people—to consider starting their own businesses. Many of us feel stuck in the routine of a 9-to-5, but I believe that pursuing your passion and building something from the ground up can be one of the most rewarding experiences.
Deluxe Details recently opened a new unit in Brownhill, Blackburn, allowing us to offer services year-round, and we have some exciting developments and offers coming up—some of which are first in the area.
