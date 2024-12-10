Find a home near Clitheroe - one of the UK's best places to live

REDROW’S new homes near Clitheroe are ideal for buyers wanting to live close to one of the “top places to live” in the UK, according to lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.

The list, drawn up in association with Knight Frank, details the 300 best places to live in 2025 and details the reasons why the bustling market town has been included, from its location in an area of outstanding natural beauty to its history and independent shops and eateries.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “It’s no surprise Clitheroe has been included as one of the best places to live. Being in the middle of the Ribble Valley, it’s surrounded by an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty so it’s easy to see why people want to live here. It is also home to numerous independent shops and restaurants providing locals with amenities aplenty.”

Redrow is currently building homes at Calder Grange in Billington, which one of the scenic villages surrounding Clitheroe and just a short drive from the town by car.

A representative image of an Oxford Lifestyle - available at Calder Grange

The exclusive development will feature 26 homes from the housebuilder’s Eco Electric range , which have air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor.

One property that is currently available is the three-bedroom Oxford Lifestyle. This house style is based on the blueprint of a four-bedroom home, but it has three larger, more luxurious bedrooms, each coming with their own en-suite.

Another house style that is available is the four-bedroom Shaftesbury. This home has spacious lounge that spans one side of the home plus an open plan kitchen, family and dining area across the other depth of the home. There is also a handy utility leading off the kitchen plus a cloakroom. Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and one smaller bedroom. The main bedroom enjoys an en-suite plus there’s a family bathroom.

To find out more about this home and the others that are currently available call 01254 375270 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/kingsleymanor www.redrow.co.uk/developments/calder-grange-billington