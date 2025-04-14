Final nine homes remain at Fulwood development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IT’S the final opportunity to buy a home at Redrow’s Tabley Green development, eight years since the development began in Fulwood.

The award-winning development, located less than four miles from Preston, has been built over three phases, with a total of 251 properties.

Tabley Green has proven a popular choice amongst buyers with its location being a big draw. Close to farmland, Tabley Green has a semi-rural feel as well as being within easy reach to the city of Preston.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Tabley Green has been a hugely popular development and was even named as the ‘Best in Lancashire’ at the UK Property Awards in 2019.

“We’re very proud of the community we’ve created here in Fulwood. From our first phase The Hawthorns, which launched in 2017, followed by The Orchards in 2021 and our latest phase Foxgloves, which opened in 2023 we’re now down to the final nine homes for sale. Anyone wanting to purchase here is urged to act fast.”

Remaining properties, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection include a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes, including the four-bedroom Harrogate.

The Harrogate features an open-plan kitchen dining and family room, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite and dressing area off the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £435,000.

The final homes also include a number of Readymade homes, which are complete and available to move into straight away. With no onward chain and everything in place, they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

The Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

There are currently three ‘Readymade’ house types available at Tabley Green – the four-bedroom Shaftesbury and Chester and the five-bedroom Hampstead.

The Hampstead boasts an open plan kitchen/ dining / family area that spans the back of the home, as well as a separate lounge, cloakroom, utility room and integral garage. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two with en-suites and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £500,000.

To find out more about Tabley Green and the remaining properties visit www.redrow.co.uk/tableygreen or call the team on 01772 507449.