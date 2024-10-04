EWGA Wines Ranked 13th in Harpers’ Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire-based wine importer, EWGA Wines ranks 13th in the 2024 Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers list, a significant rise from 39th in 2022. The company outperformed some of the biggest names in the industry. This achievement reflects their dedication to growth, innovation, and service excellence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EWGA Wines, a leading wine importer and distributor based in the North-West is thrilled to announce that it has secured 13th place in Harpers’ prestigious Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 list. This marks a significant improvement from the 39th position in 2022 and highlights the company’s commitment to improvement and innovation.

Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole recognised EWGA Wines for its diverse portfolio of over 600 wines, strong focus on sustainability, and a comprehensive wine management service that includes sales analysis, marketing support, staff training, and more, ensuring that clients can optimise their wine offerings. Moreover, a big push on sustainability, including solar panels and electric vans, has rendered their HQ and warehouse carbon neutral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely proud of this achievement and being ranked ahead of some major industry names. It reflects our dedication to quality and service,” said Adrian Moeckell, Managing Director of EWGA Wines. “We aim to continue growing and innovating to better serve our customers and uphold our environmental commitments.”

EWGA Wines Team Makes The Top 15 in The UK

With over 900 drinks wholesalers in the UK, EWGA Wines is proud to be recognised among the top 15. The company remains dedicated to strengthening relationships with our customers, partners, and producers.

To learn more or discuss your wine needs, visit their website or contact them by telephone on 01524 737 100 or email [email protected]