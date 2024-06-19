Euro Energy Group triumphs at Hyndburn Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Euro Energy Group has been recognised as an award-winning company at the highly prestigious Hyndburn Business Awards, held on Thursday, June 13th, at Dunkenhalgh Hotel. The event, organised by Rachel Kay of Love Local Networking and hosted by Simon Brierley, Membership Director at East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, was a grand celebration of business excellence in the community.

With over 650 nominations from more than 300 companies vying for top honours across 18 categories, the competition was intense, reflecting the vibrant talent and creativity within the region. Euro Energy Group stood out by becoming a finalist in both the Green Business and Large Business categories.

Euro Energy Group were Finalists in the Green Business Award category, recognising their efforts in supporting eco-friendly initiatives but they were unsuccessful this year. The near miss has given the company the drive to strengthen its green credentials further though.

The highlight of the evening was Euro Energy Group’s victory in the Large Business category. This accolade is a testament to the company’s journey from its humble beginnings to its current achievements and ambitious future aspirations as judges evaluated the company’s values, beliefs, and overall impact, ultimately awarding them the prestigious title.

Euro Energy Group, Large Business Award Winners at the 2024 Hyndburn Business Awards

Receiving this award is a proud milestone for Euro Energy Group. Managing Director Immy Valentino accepted the award, highlighting the dedication and passion of the entire team. Valentino expressed, "I am incredibly proud of our team for this achievement. Their hard work and commitment have been the driving forces behind our success. This recognition not only acknowledges our current efforts but also energises us for future growth. We have ambitious plans, and this award invigorates our resolve to push boundaries and achieve even greater heights."

Mark Robinson, Head of Sales and Marketing, added, "This award is particularly sweet for us because it marks a new chapter for Euro Energy Group after a year of overcoming significant challenges. Our team's unwavering dedication and innovative spirit have allowed us to not only meet these challenges head-on but also emerge stronger and more united."

A standout area of Euro Energy Group’s work is their participation in the ECO4 programme. This government-backed initiative supports low-income households in reducing energy costs and improving energy efficiency. Key improvements under this scheme include:Insulation: Upgrading loft, wall, and floor insulation to enhance comfort and efficiency.

Heating Upgrades: Installing air source heat pumps, energy-efficient boilers, and heating systems to reduce energy consumption and costs.

Renewable Energy Solutions: Providing solar panel installations and other eco-friendly options to promote sustainable living.

Through the ECO4 programme, Euro Energy Group aims to improve the quality of life for families while contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

Euro Energy Group invites homeowners, landlords, and rental agents looking to improve energy efficiency to experience their award-winning services. The company is dedicated to providing top-notch services that make a tangible impact, leveraging their extensive expertise in the energy sector and a strong commitment to sustainability.

