Easter in Colne Draws Thousands for a Day of Family Fun
The event, organised by Colne Town Council, offered free family fun and proved to be a tremendous success, drawing crowds from across the region. Families enjoyed an action-packed day filled with an exciting mix of activities including a bustling Easter trail, face painting, crazy golf, donkey rides, a bungee run, Total Wipeout, interactive crafts, and traditional Punch and Judy shows. The town centre echoed with laughter, music, and the joyful sounds of community coming together.
Live music performances added to the springtime atmosphere, with local artists entertaining audiences throughout the day, while children and parents alike enjoyed the hands-on creative workshops and engaging games spread throughout Colne.
“This year’s Easter in Colne was a huge success and was a real start to our busy event calendar,” said Mr. Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Events Officer. “It was incredible to see so many families enjoying themselves and exploring everything Colne has to offer. The turnout was exceptional and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Organisers would like to thank all volunteers, performers, and the event sponsors, Farmhouse Biscuits and BRSK, who contributed to making the event such a huge success.
Plans are well underway for our next event, and a new event for the Town Council, so make sure you save the date and join us on Saturday, 21st June for the Colne Gala.