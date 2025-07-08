Dragons’ Den theatre school opening in Preston
Since the Den, Hutton-Gosney and her dedicated team have been busy building up the Razzamataz
brand. There are now almost 40 schools up and down the country and Lorraine Kearney, principal of
Razzamataz in Preston is delighted to bring Razzamataz’s unique blend of performing arts to local
children. “Nurturing young talent and building up a child’s confidence and self-esteem is a big part of
what we do at Razzamataz,” said Lorraine. “We teach the children a mix of commercial street dance and
musical theatre so they get to experience the very best of what the performing arts has to offer.” The
classes consist of three hours of dance, drama and singing and the curriculum covers the whole of the
performing arts, from classic West End musical theatre to commercial street dance and hip hop.
As well as classes run by a team of experienced teachers, Razzamataz also prides itself of being able to
bring in top professionals in their field to work with their students to inspire them to be the very best
they can be. Over the last few months, Razzamataz children up and down the country have enjoyed
workshops led by Kylie Minogue’s choreographer and Zoo Nation, creators of Into the Hoods, the first
hip hop musical in the West End and Razzamataz in Preston is excited about the opportunity to offer
local children the chance to work with artists with such credible industry experience.
“I am delighted to be bringing Razzamataz to Preston. The whole team is passionate about what they do
and the structure of the classes allow children to enjoy and learn about the whole spectrum of
performing arts in a fun and stimulating environment. Razzamataz makes sure that it reflects the current
trends that are accessible to children and teenagers so they never get bored.”
As well as the obvious health benefits, participation in theatre arts has been shown to benefit children in
many different areas as they acquire life and performance skills. Theatre trained individuals are
identified as having transferable skills such as good interviewing technique – massively important for
older children in the job market which additionally teaches self-discipline and the ability to work as a
team.
Razzamataz in Preston is launching on Saturday 13 th September 2025 at Ashton Community Science
College, Preston PR2 1SL. For a FREE trial session, simply call principal Lorraine Kearney on 01772
439172 / 07831 961673 to secure your child’s place.
For more information about Razzamataz Theatre Schools in Preston call 01772 439172, email
[email protected] or visit www.razzamataz.co.uk