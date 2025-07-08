Dragons’ Den theatre school opening in Preston

After a successful appearance on BBC’s Dragons’ Den in January 2007, Razzamataz Theatre Schools have been opening all across the country and now it is the turn of Preston When founder and director of Razzamataz Denise Hutton-Gosney appeared on the show, Duncan Bannatyne was quick to spot the huge potential of the part-time theatre schools business and offered the full investment. This has enabled the team to rapidly grow the company and turn Razzamataz into one of the top five part-time theatre schools in the UK, according to The Stage newspaper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the Den, Hutton-Gosney and her dedicated team have been busy building up the Razzamataz

brand. There are now almost 40 schools up and down the country and Lorraine Kearney, principal of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Razzamataz in Preston is delighted to bring Razzamataz’s unique blend of performing arts to local

Razzamataz Theatre Schools is delighted to announce the opening of a new branch in Preston

children. “Nurturing young talent and building up a child’s confidence and self-esteem is a big part of

what we do at Razzamataz,” said Lorraine. “We teach the children a mix of commercial street dance and

musical theatre so they get to experience the very best of what the performing arts has to offer.” The

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

classes consist of three hours of dance, drama and singing and the curriculum covers the whole of the

Razzamataz Theatre Schools is delighted to announce the opening of a new branch in Preston

performing arts, from classic West End musical theatre to commercial street dance and hip hop.

As well as classes run by a team of experienced teachers, Razzamataz also prides itself of being able to

bring in top professionals in their field to work with their students to inspire them to be the very best

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

they can be. Over the last few months, Razzamataz children up and down the country have enjoyed

workshops led by Kylie Minogue’s choreographer and Zoo Nation, creators of Into the Hoods, the first

hip hop musical in the West End and Razzamataz in Preston is excited about the opportunity to offer

local children the chance to work with artists with such credible industry experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to be bringing Razzamataz to Preston. The whole team is passionate about what they do

and the structure of the classes allow children to enjoy and learn about the whole spectrum of

performing arts in a fun and stimulating environment. Razzamataz makes sure that it reflects the current

trends that are accessible to children and teenagers so they never get bored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the obvious health benefits, participation in theatre arts has been shown to benefit children in

many different areas as they acquire life and performance skills. Theatre trained individuals are

identified as having transferable skills such as good interviewing technique – massively important for

older children in the job market which additionally teaches self-discipline and the ability to work as a

team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Razzamataz in Preston is launching on Saturday 13 th September 2025 at Ashton Community Science

College, Preston PR2 1SL. For a FREE trial session, simply call principal Lorraine Kearney on 01772

439172 / 07831 961673 to secure your child’s place.

For more information about Razzamataz Theatre Schools in Preston call 01772 439172, email