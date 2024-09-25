Dovedale Court residents present cheque to local bowlers
Barchester's charitable foundation recently awarded Hoole village hall bowling club with some funds, This was towards buying some new equipment with the aim to encourage older people to get out and get involved more.
Dovedale Court got to take a few residents for a coffee and to present them with a cheque. We had a fun afternoon out.
What a fantastic bowling club with a great friendly atmosphere, we've already been asked to come back next year when the weather cheers up.
Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information please contact George Appleton Carroll, General Manager at Dovedale Court on 01772 761616.
