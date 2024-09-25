Dovedale Court residents present cheque to local bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents get to spend the afternoon with a great bunch of bowlers

Barchester's charitable foundation recently awarded Hoole village hall bowling club with some funds, This was towards buying some new equipment with the aim to encourage older people to get out and get involved more.

Dovedale Court got to take a few residents for a coffee and to present them with a cheque. We had a fun afternoon out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a fantastic bowling club with a great friendly atmosphere, we've already been asked to come back next year when the weather cheers up.

Dovedale residents having fun

Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact George Appleton Carroll, General Manager at Dovedale Court on 01772 761616.