Double digit promotions at Preston-based north west law firm Napthens

North west law firm Napthens has made 12 promotions across its employment law, wills, estate planning, commercial property, litigation, rural, residential conveyancing and corporate teams.

Eight of the promotions are to legal director - Jennifer Rogers and Charlotte Barron in litigation, Farida Isaji and Victoria Cross in wills and estate planning, Matt Parr, Nicola Ciraolo and Stephanie Marshall in commercial property, and Chris King of employment law, HR and health and safety firm AfterAthena, part of Napthens Group.

Alongside these are promotions to senior associate solicitor for Uzma Begum in residential conveyancing and James Stocker in rural, with Ben Mayson in corporate and Gareth Jones in residential conveyancing promoted to associate solicitor.

Nicola Mason, head of people and operations at Napthens Group, said: “Watching careers flourish amongst our Napthens colleagues is always rewarding.

“It’s so important to support and encourage the positive development of our colleagues and to show appreciation for their continued hard work, delivering on our values and promises, time and time again.

“We look forward to seeing their continued success and all that they can achieve within their careers as part of the wider Napthens family.”