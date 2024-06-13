Disabled client pays tribute to homecare provider staff for helping her live life to the full

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A physically disabled client has paid tribute to a homecare provider for supporting her to take part in a variety of activities, including indoor rock climbing, canoeing and archery.

Joanne Quinnell, 49, of Thornton-Cleveleys, is full of praise after Becky Horrocks, a team leader at Westmorland Homecare’s Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch, accompanied her on a four-day visit to Bendrigg Trust, which specialises in delivering high-quality activity courses for disabled and disadvantaged people at Old Hutton, near Kendal.

During the visit Joanne, who cannot walk more than a few steps and who uses a wheelchair, also went abseiling, hurtled down a zipline and played table tennis.

Joanne Quinnell (left) with Westmorland Homecare's Becky Horrocks at Bendrigg Trust

“I could not have gone and done these things without Becky’s support,” said Joanne. “Westmorland Homecare staff also regularly take me to the gym, to an arts and craft group and to a singing group.

“They are all totally amazing. They are very attentive and client-focused and are willing to have a go at whatever I want to do.”

From the age of 17 to 21 Joanne taught children to sail at the former Knott End Sailing Centre and also refitted boats and went on voyages with the Ocean Youth Club charity. “Later my family and I lived a very active lifestyle, walking every weekend and camping regularly,” she said.

Then 13 years ago, Joanne developed Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a problem with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body. It affected her breathing, muscles and sensitivity. “I could not do anything for six years – I felt totally lost and I think I had given up,” she said.

Joanne Quinnell at the foot of the climbing wall at Bendrigg Trust

Then, while watching the Tour de France on television, she was inspired by riders at the back who were using handbikes. “I thought I wonder if I could do that so I went back to the gym and started using a handbike to strengthen my arms. Then one day I rode along the prom at Fleetwood with my husband and youngest children. It was a real turning point – I started looking for things I could do rather than focusing on things I could not.”

In the past Joanne had volunteered at Bendrigg Trust and, as a community support worker, had supported a client to attend a course there. Knowing its value, she went ‘full circle’, as she put it, and visited several times on family activity events. “It was amazing. It bonded us as a family and it was a way of moving on from being active to not being active and thinking my life was over to teaching me I could still do things,” she said.

Unfortunately, Joanne then caught Covid and now has Critical Illness Neuropathy. She was in a coma for five weeks and also spent time in a rehabilitation centre. She lost feeling in her arms and cannot use her fingers.

She had heard about Westmorland Homecare’s ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission and became a client. Staff help her with personal care and medication and also accompany her to activities, including the gym. When she decided to go back to Bendrigg Trust Westmorland Homecare suggested Becky Horrocks accompany her.

Joanne Quinnell tries out archery at Bendrigg Trust

“They thought I would be a good fit as I am quite active and I will give anything a go!” said Becky.

During the visit Joanne, accompanied by one of the Trust’s experienced staff, had a go at the indoor climbing wall. “We also went sailing on Windermere,” said Joanne. “They put two Canadian canoes together to make them sturdy. I cannot grip so I used Active Hands wrist straps to strap my hands to a paddle so I could canoe.

“It was a very special day. I love being on the water and would love to be able to go sailing again – that is my next goal.

“I have now bought Active Hands wrist straps and use them to lift weights at the gym.

Joanne Quinnell with a Bendrigg Trust instructor on the indoor climbing wall

“The important thing about all this is that I have learned that people like me can still do things as long as they have the right equipment, the right support and the funding. I want others in similar positions to feel they can do things too.

“Life is always going to be challenging, but with the right support in place anything is possible. I will never be able to run a marathon but I am having my own journey now.”