Date announced for Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza 2025

The successful Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza will return to the town on Saturday 13th December, following last year’s highly successful event which saw thousands of people visiting the town to see East 17 live on stage.

Getting underway at 12pm with a procession led by the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band, the event will also feature a giant video stage with a full line-up acts, fundraising for Milly’s Smiles, Christmas markets, food and drink stalls, plus much more.

A headline act for the free-to-attend Christmas Extravaganza will be announced closer to the time.

Christmas market stallholders offering festive foods, mulled wine and festive crafts are being invited to apply for the event, while there is also space for ten charity stands.

More details will be announced for the Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza which returns on Saturday 13th December

To be considered, all stall applications can be made online here: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/greatharwoodchristmasextravaganza/

Local high street businesses and food outlets are also being encouraged to embrace the event, with special offers and opening times to be promoted in advance of the event, plus a new for 2025 Elf trail.

The 2024 Christmas event wowed the crowds, with a headline performance from East 17, a spectacular silent laser sky display and festive activities for everyone to enjoy.

Funded by the UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme and delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council, this year’s event promises to celebrate the festive season in style.

East 17 headlined the 2024 Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts, said: “We all had an incredible time at the Christmas Extravaganza last year, we are keen to support and celebrate our high streets in Hyndburn and it is so exciting to announce a date for this year’s event.

“The planning is well underway and there will be some fantastic announcements being made over the coming months.”

Follow Great Harwood Events on social media for more updates about the event: www.facebook.com/greatharwoodevents

These events are part of an exciting events programme delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme.