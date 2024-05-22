Darwen business embrace ‘movement’ theme for mental health awareness week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Darwen-based business completed their annual two-hour walk to Darwen Tower summit in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week, embracing this year’s theme of ‘movement’ and encouraging team members to spend time prioritising their mental health.

Mental Health Awareness Week, taking place from the 13th to the 19th of May, has been an annual focus for Hakim Group in Darwen for several years.

On Thursday 16th May, the team continued their tradition with a two hour walk from the office to local historical monument, Darwen Tower, around 4 miles in total.

HGHQ and the Shine Coaching team at the tower

Teams from Hakim Group HQ, which represent independent opticians across UK and ROI, have undertaken several walks throughout the past few years around the Darwen area to encourage team members to take a wellness break and spend some time in nature.

In further aid of mental health support across the local community, Hakim Group partnered with Lancashire based organisation, Shine Coaching, who strive to provide support and give resolution to men who are dealing with stress, anger and conflict in their daily lives.

Shine Coaching often provide group walks to those battling with mental health, creating a safe environment and helping people to build connections in their local area.

Founder of Shine Coaching, Lian Frankland, said: “We’ve found that when it comes to mental health, nature and exercise can be excellent healers. It provides a space that is calming as well as giving us a break from the stress and worries of everyday life.

Members of the Growth team at the tower

“Taking time to recuperate, immersing yourself in nature and embracing the power of movement is important for everybody’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Nick Lowe, Head of Communications at Hakim Group, added: “We’ve always felt very strongly about mental health awareness and our team continues to pull together every year for this cause.

“Just taking a couple of hours out of our day to come together and spend time in the beautiful landscapes right outside our window is so important and allows us to truly pause and reflect.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lian-frankland-1?utm_term=qEQBde6Jb

For more information about Hakim Group, please visit: www.hakimgroup.co.uk.