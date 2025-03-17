Daredevil Preston care home kitchen manager takes on Peel Tower abseil for hospital’s Renal Unit

Rad Tingle, kitchen manager at Ribble Court Care Home in Much Hoole, Preston, part of Sandstone Care, is set to take on a daring abseil challenge down Peel Tower in Bolton to raise funds for the Renal Unit at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

A committed fundraiser, Rad has supported several charitable causes over the past few years and has previously raised money for the hospital, where he was once a patient.

His dedication to giving back stems from personal experience—he suffers from von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome, a rare inherited genetic disorder that causes tumours and cysts to grow in various parts of the body, including the brain, spinal cord, eyes, inner ear, pancreas, and kidneys.

In 2020, Rad, who is blind in his left eye and deaf in his left ear, underwent a life-changing kidney transplant in Manchester after spending two years as a dialysis patient at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals.

Having seen first-hand the positive impact of charity funding on patient care and wellbeing, he has since embarked on a series of adrenaline-fuelled fundraising events, including skydives and zipline challenges. His dedication was recognised when he was shortlisted for Charity Fundraiser of the Year at the Best of Lancashire Awards 2023.

Rad said: "The Renal Unit played a vital role in my journey, and I want to give back in any way I can. Charity funding truly makes a difference to the lives of patients, and I hope my efforts will help support those going through similar experiences. I’ve tackled heights before, but this abseil will be a new challenge—one I’m ready to take on!

“Everyone at Ribble Court, and Sandstone Care has been very supportive and I hope to make them proud as well as raise lots of money for the hospital.”

Sandstone Care, which operates Ribble Court Care Home, is proud to support Rad in his fundraising efforts.

Steven Hamblett, operations director at Sandstone Care said: "Rad is an inspiration to everyone at Ribble Court and beyond. His resilience and passion for helping others are remarkable, and we are incredibly proud to support his latest fundraising challenge. We encourage everyone to get behind him and donate to this worthy cause."

Rad’s abseil is set to take place at the end of March, with funds raised going directly to support the work of the Renal Unit at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

To support Rad and make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/rad-tingle-5