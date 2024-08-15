DanceSyndrome celebrated with Gold Stevie Awards In 2024 International Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North West based inclusive dance charity DanceSyndrome is celebrating after the charity and one of its Co-Founders were both recognised with international business awards. DanceSyndrome was named as the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Organization of the Year - Non-Profit or Government Organizations – Small” category in the 21st Annual International Business Awards® on Wednesday 14th August 2024. Co-Founder and Trustee Sue Blackwell was also recognised as the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Thought Leader of The Year - Government or Non-Profit” category.

DanceSyndrome transforms lives, creating change, opportunities and joy for people with and without learning disabilities. They use inclusive dance as a vehicle in a unique, ground-breaking way which doesn't exist anywhere else. The multi award-winning charity was co-founded in 2009 by Sue Blackwell and her daughter Jen, who has Down's syndrome. After leaving school, Jen found it difficult to find career opportunities in community dance that were accessible to people with learning disabilities, so DanceSyndrome was founded with the ethos that disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams. All DanceSyndrome sessions are disability led, with people with learning disabilities taking visible Dance Leader roles to inspire people to see what can be achieved when we all become more inclusive. The charity works across the North West offering weekly inclusive dance workshops, their own accredited leadership training and exceptional performances by the DS Collective performance company at a variety of events, including the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organisations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organisations in 62 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye on Friday 11 October 2024.

More than 3,600 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Judges shared comments about why they felt DanceSyndrome was a worthy winner of the award:

Jen and Sue Blackwell receiving a previous award in 2022

“DanceSyndrome's journey is truly remarkable, showcasing exceptional dedication to inclusivity and empowerment. From national awards to pioneering initiatives with NHS, their impact on breaking stereotypes and fostering community integration through dance is both inspiring and profound. Their recognition at prestigious events like the Northern Music Awards and commendation at the Northern Power Women Awards underscore their invaluable contribution to social equity and cultural wellbeing.”

“Your entry is incredibly inspiring and demonstrates a transformative impact on individuals and communities. The significant funding and recognition you've received reflect your dedication and excellence. The projects and collaborations you’ve undertaken, especially with the NHS, showcase your innovative approach to inclusivity. The awards and honors for your co-founders and organization highlight the leadership and commitment driving DanceSyndrome’s success. Your performances and the success of the youth dance group further illustrate your broad impact. Your work not only empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities but also sets a powerful example of what inclusivity and community engagement can achieve.”

“Sue Blackwell's commitment to championing the rights and potential of individuals with learning disabilities is notable. She provides a voice to those often unheard, demonstrates the transformative power of support, and she's dedicated to respecting human rights, and fostering opportunities and supporting aspirations for all.”

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller said “We’ve long considered The International Business Awards to be the ‘Olympics for the workplace,’ and this year’s competition is the best-ever proof of that. The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October.”

The DanceSyndrome Dance Leaders

DanceSyndrome Founder Jen Blackwell has received significant recognition for her own contribution to DanceSyndrome’s work, most recently receiving an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Salford in July 2024 and a British Empire Medal for Services to Disabled People in the first King’s Birthday Honours in June 2023. Jen said “Winning awards shows that people with learning disabilities can do amazing things with their lives if given a chance. I do have Down’s syndrome but that doesn’t define me. I believe that everybody can dance and do things they love no matter how other people define us.”

Julie Nicholson, Managing Director at DanceSyndrome said “At DanceSyndrome we firmly believe that people with learning disabilities can achieve anything that they set their mind to if they are supported to follow their dreams. Our inclusive dance work gives people opportunities to become visible leaders and have their voices heard on issues that are important to them. Being celebrated at an international level by the Stevie Awards is significant recognition because it shows that our vision and values impact far beyond the North West communities that we directly work within. Our activities are all co-produced so this award demonstrates that people with learning disabilities can, and do, make a significant contribution to international society and should be celebrated. We’re so proud of our team and their incredible achievements!”

You can find out more about DanceSyndrome’s work at https://www.dancesyndrome.co.uk

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA