Council leader praises partnership

The leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council has praised the partnership behind the regeneration of a former mill site. Councillor Phil Riley recently visited Tower Gardens, part of the wider regeneration of the former Lower Darwen Paper Mill site.

Elan Homes acquired 8.64 acres of land at Milking Lane from Barnfield Blackburn Ltd, a joint venture between the Blackburn with Darwen Council and Brierfield-based Barnfield Construction in summer 2021.

Cllr Riley was the council’s executive member for growth and development in 2019 when funding was secured to help make the redevelopment of the site viable after previous attempts stalled.

Cllr Riley said: “Some years ago the former Lower Darwen Paper mill site was a large derelict site next to the motorway. Now it’s home to a number of thriving businesses and the start of a new housing development by Elan Homes. It’s a wonderful illustration of what can be achieved by partnerships between the Council and private developers.”

The 35,000 sq ft Mill Bank Business Park, which also forms part of the wider regeneration scheme, is complete and all units sold or let.

For its part Elan is delivering 76 new homes, offering a choice of three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached designs.

Cllr Riley was given a tour of the four-bedroom detached Brandon show home by sales executives Tracy Clarkson and Rosie Tierney, plus site manager Dave Higgins.

“The houses are spacious and well-appointed with great views over towards Darwen Tower and the nearby moorland. It’s no wonder they are generating a lot of interest with the first families about to move in.”

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “It’s three years since Elan was named by Blackburn with Darwen Council as the preferred developer for this site after previous attempts by others stalled for various reasons. As Cllr Riley has been a long-term advocate for the regeneration of the wider site we were keen to invite him to Tower Gardens to see our new homes in Darwen for himself.”

For more information about Tower Gardens see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/tower-gardens.