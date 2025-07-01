Conlon marks Employee Ownership Day with family fun celebration, ushering in a new era after 60 years in business

Conlon Construction marked a significant milestone in its employee ownership journey, celebrating its first National Employee Ownership Day (EO Day) with a vibrant Family Fun Day at Ribby Hall Village.

The event brought together more than 100 people, including colleagues and their families, as the leading contractor approaches its first full year of employee ownership and more than 60 years in business.

Guests enjoyed a range of activities including adventure golf, a climbing wall, archery, boating, and axe throwing. The day concluded with a sun-soaked BBQ, drinks on the terrace, and live music, giving colleagues the chance to relax, connect, and enjoy a well-earned celebration.

Over the past six decades, Conlon Construction has established itself as an integral part of the Lancashire business community and has earned a distinguished reputation for delivering prestigious projects across the North West and beyond.

Its diverse portfolio spans health, cultural, leisure, retail, office, industrial, and education sectors, highlighted by the landmark transformation of Preston’s iconic Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library.

The contractor transitioned to employee ownership in August 2024, a milestone that underscored its commitment to shared success, long-term sustainability, and preserving its unique culture.

This year’s EO Day theme, #eoSmile, highlights the far-reaching benefits of employee ownership – from improving working lives and driving innovation to enhancing community and environmental outcomes. Conlon Construction joins more than 2,500 employee-owned businesses who contribute more than £30 billion annually to the UK economy.

Following the staff takeover, it has been business as usual. Clients and supply chain partners continue to liaise with the same members of staff, including all directors. Conlon Construction ventures forward as a people-first, employee-owned business with the same culture, ethos, enthusiasm, enterprise, and determination that defined its first 64 years.

Managing Director, Guy Parker, said: “We would like to sincerely thank all our colleagues, their families, clients and supply chain partners for their contribution to making Conlon the success story it has become. We look forward to their continued efforts, trust and support.

“We have always been a family company and progress forward with even greater shared responsibility, collaboration, and engagement. It’s a legacy that we are committed to protecting.”

Chief Executive of the eoa, James de le Vingue, added: “I absolutely love EO Day – it’s a pivotal moment for the employee-owned community to shine a light on the incredible achievements and successes of exceptional employee owners using their influence to drive better business impacts in and beyond their business. With our knowledgeable and dynamic network, I’m confident we can push EO further into the business mainstream. Let’s make this EO Day a significant step forward together!”

EO Day 2025 is sponsored by eoa Specialist Advisor, Brabners, a multi-disciplinary law firm that provides key legal services to the EO sector.

Brabners Partner, Stephen Hadlow, who provided help and advice during Conlon Construction’s EOT transition, said:“We believe in the power of EO to shape workplaces and lives by grounding work in values, strengthening our communities, and creating lasting stability. Supporting EO Day is an extension of our commitment to be an active part of the EO network to drive a better future for people, planet and place.”

Conlon Construction employs 61 full-time staff and continues to go from strength to strength. Next month, the contractor is shortlisted for Project of the Year, People and Culture, SME of the Year, and Integration and Collaboration at the North West Regional Construction Awards, a fitting recognition of its outstanding work, culture, and people.