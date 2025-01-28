Community Centre Tackles Climate Change Issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New free events and activities at one of Lancashire's oldest community and arts centres aim to empower its volunteers to raise awareness of the climate emergency at a local level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to just over £5,000 of funding from Lancaster’s Food Futures, The Gregson in Lancaster is launching a Cardboard City event for families and a Gardening Club as well as building on the success of their Give and Take Days and Expert Hour.

“At The Gregson, we want to build on and develop what we’ve already been doing, enabling us to achieve our charitable aim to address the climate emergency through creative and community activity,” said The Gregson’s chief executive officer, Charles Tyrer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of its first initiatives, launched in 2023, were Give and Take Days which will continue bi-monthly throughout this year.

The Gregson's Yarden will see improvements with the launch of a new Gardening Club at the Lancaster centre.

People donate homewares including kitchen utensils, cutlery , crockery, pictures, ornaments, toys, jewellery, bags, books, craft materials and vinyl records and anyone can take them away for free or for a small donation to The Gregson.

The aim is to help reduce waste and encourage a circular economy in the community across Lancaster and has proved very popular.

In an effort to encourage more families and particularly children to think about climate change, The Gregson will launch its Cardboard City initiative in the February half-term which will run during school holidays throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those taking part will be asked to design new worlds out of a room full of cardboard to encourage people to think about how they would like the world to look.

Preparing for the Cardboard City event in February at the Gregson in Lancaster.

Meanwhile, spring will see The Gregson’s new Gardening Club blossom as the Yarden at the back of the centre is brought to life with permanent plant swaps and a new outhouse to add to the troughs already produced by volunteers.

And The Gregson will also develop the Expert Hour supported by the new funding. This Gregson version of TED Talks invites local people with expertise in a range of subjects to speak to an audience in the Secret Cinema.

Subjects already covered include the history of The Gregson, mosquitoes and paganism. To mark the end of the current series, there is a plan to host a larger scale event bringing together people already involved with organisations across Lancaster who are addressing the climate emergency in a localised way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All these ideas came from the Gregson’s community of more than 100 volunteers.

The new funding will help support more Give and Take Days at The Gregson.

“These projects will help our community owned and led charity to respond to our volunteers ideas, dreams and ambitions,” said Charles.

The Gregson was successful in its application from the Closing Loops – Your Pots Fund supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, following a comprehensive process including a public vote. The money enables the centre to provide the activities for free.

Most of the events are run by volunteers and for more information, including how to volunteer, visit gregson.co.uk