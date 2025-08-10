Coffee With a Cop
Coffee With a Cop
This is a message from your coordinator Michael Bailey of the Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch including Lowerhouse scheme.
Coffee with a Cop is a fantastic initiative that brings police officers and the community together over a cup of coffee to discuss issues and build relationships. The event is scheduled for Tuesday 26th August 2025, 11:30 am to 12 noon at the Rosegrove Youth & Community Hub, and everyone is welcome to attend with free coffee provided.
What to Expect:
- Casual Conversation: Meet and chat with a community police officer in a relaxed atmosphere.
- Build Relationships: Get to know your local police officer and learn more about their role.
- Ask Questions: Clarify any concerns or questions you have about safety and security in Rosegrove.
Benefits of Coffee with a Cop:
- Breaks Down Barriers: Fosters open communication between police officers and the community.
- Builds Trust: Creates a sense of mutual understanding and cooperation.
- Community Engagement: Provides a platform for residents to share their concerns and ideas.¹ ²
Mark your calendars and join the conversation! If you're interested in learning more about Coffee with a Cop for more information. call 01282 942256.
Join us on facebook https://www.facebook.com/RNWBurnley/
Tickets for FREE workshop, Trips & Events. Book now to avoid disapointment www.ticketsource.co.uk/neighourhoodwatchrosegroveaolcom
Dates to remember:
OPENMEETING WITH OLIVER RYAN (MP) NO TO HMO's Rosegrove Railway Club Tuesday 26th August @ 7pm
Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch Charity No: 117349 Telephone 01282 942256