By neil neil
Contributor
Published 10th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 08:16 BST
Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch

Coffee With a Cop

This is a message from your coordinator Michael Bailey of the Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch including Lowerhouse scheme.

Coffee with a Cop is a fantastic initiative that brings police officers and the community together over a cup of coffee to discuss issues and build relationships. The event is scheduled for Tuesday 26th August 2025, 11:30 am to 12 noon at the Rosegrove Youth & Community Hub, and everyone is welcome to attend with free coffee provided.

Coffe with a Copplaceholder image
Coffe with a Cop

What to Expect:

- Casual Conversation: Meet and chat with a community police officer in a relaxed atmosphere.

- Build Relationships: Get to know your local police officer and learn more about their role.

- Ask Questions: Clarify any concerns or questions you have about safety and security in Rosegrove.

Benefits of Coffee with a Cop:

- Breaks Down Barriers: Fosters open communication between police officers and the community.

- Builds Trust: Creates a sense of mutual understanding and cooperation.

- Community Engagement: Provides a platform for residents to share their concerns and ideas.¹ ²

Mark your calendars and join the conversation! If you're interested in learning more about Coffee with a Cop for more information. call 01282 942256.

Join us on facebook https://www.facebook.com/RNWBurnley/

Tickets for FREE workshop, Trips & Events. Book now to avoid disapointment www.ticketsource.co.uk/neighourhoodwatchrosegroveaolcom

Dates to remember:

OPENMEETING WITH OLIVER RYAN (MP) NO TO HMO's Rosegrove Railway Club Tuesday 26th August @ 7pm

Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch Charity No: 117349 Telephone 01282 942256

