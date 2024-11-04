Christmas Markets to Light up the Festive Season at Northlight Estates
With vendors lining up to grab a spot at the highly anticipated festive event, the estate is looking forward to hosting small local businesses that serve various food, beverages, and unique goods. Residents, tenants, and visitors from all around are warmly invited to join the festivities and indulge in delicious food, drinks, and shopping.
Northlight will be transformed into a festive wonderland, complete with twinkling seasonal lights and a grand Rockefeller-inspired Christmas tree. The team is thrilled to host the markets and is eager to showcase the estate’s rich history and stunning architecture to locals and visitors.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome everyone to our Christmas markets,” said Estate Director Holly Ducker. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the season and support our local businesses.”
Northlight, a Grade II listed mill dating back to 1832, is a historic landmark overlooking the scenic Pendle countryside. This festive event aims to unite the local community and showcase various businesses along the charming outdoor Northlight Boulevard.
The markets will be open from 10 am until 8pm throughout the weekend. Visitors will enjoy the convenience of free parking available on both sides of the mill, making the event easily accessible to all.