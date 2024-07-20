Chorley Companies Helping Care Services Search
Chorley-based Wiserr was launched by founder Karen Nelson, following the sudden loss of her own mother in 2020, which left her grappling with both grief and the new responsibility of caring for her beloved grandmother, who was suffering from mixed dementia, and whose condition was further complicated when she suffered a debilitating fall, resulting in a broken hip and loss of her mobility.
Karen’s experience in seeking specialised care and assistance, coordinating with various agencies for guidance, led to her eventual launch of Wiserr, which aims to provide a one-stop resource for people across the country seeking care service solutions.
Having launched the Wiserr website in February 2023, the company has now commissioned Bespoke to deliver a digital marketing and lead generation strategy to promote the online directory and information centre to families in similar situations nationally.
Bespoke co-founder & CEO Steve Brennan said: “Wiserr is a fantastic, professionally-managed, online destination for quality information and advice on local care services and healthcare.
“It aims to be a place where people can seek out advice from the comfort of their own homes to help them with any health or care needs.
“Our lead generation strategy will help ensure people seeking out services can find the solution they need on Wiserr, wherever they are in the country, helping them make wiser and better-informed decisions about their care services needs.”
For more information go to www.bespokedigital.agency or www.wiserr.co.uk.
