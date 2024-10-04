Chorley-Based Business, Short But Sweet, Wins Prestigious Enterprise Vision Award for Hospitality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chorley, UK – Short But Sweet, a thriving home bakery, is proud to announce its recent win at the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) in the Hospitality category. This prestigious award, which celebrates the achievements of women in business across the UK, highlights the exceptional service, quality, and creativity that have come to define Short But Sweet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, sponsored by fellow Chorley-based business Perfect Recruitment, was presented by its owner, Lisa Brady, during a glamorous ceremony at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. The recognition places Short But Sweet at the forefront of the nation’s hospitality sector, celebrating its innovative approach to bespoke bakery and catering services.

“Winning an Enterprise Vision Award was the cherry on top of the cake after a whirlwind 12 months for myself and my business!” said Rachael Foster-Jacob owner and founder of Short But Sweet. “This recognition is not only a celebration of my hard work and dedication but also of the support I’ve received from my wonderful customers and the local community here in Chorley. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception, Short But Sweet has become a beloved local brand, known for its handcrafted cakes, specialising in vegan and free-from baking. The business has steadily grown a loyal customer base thanks to its attention to detail and the personal touch it brings to every order, from intricate wedding cakes to supplying several local cafes and shops.

Rachael Foster-Jacob, owner of Short But Sweet

Lisa Brady, owner of Perfect Recruitment, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to present this award to a fellow Chorley business. Rachael has shown incredible innovation and dedication to her craft, and is a perfect example of the amazing women-led businesses thriving in our community.”

The Enterprise Vision Awards, now in their 14th year, shine a spotlight on the inspiring women leading successful ventures across the UK. Winning in the Hospitality category reflects Short But Sweet's commitment to excellence, creativity, and passion for creating memorable culinary experiences.

As Short But Sweet continues to grow, the business remains committed to delivering the same quality and personalised service that earned it the EVA, while also exploring exciting new opportunities in the local community.