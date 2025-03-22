Chimney Pots and Chamber Pots: Working-class housing in 19th Century Lancashire
The talk will explore the attempts made to improve working-class accommodation standards in Lancashire during the 19th century, looking at the varying types of changes that were implemented and the advances they brought about. It will focus on the types of houses built, their heating provision, and on sanitation methods. Physical and documentary evidence will demonstrate how the changes that occurred can be investigated. Featuring the 'great chimney pot mysteries'!
An illustrated talk by Prof. Geoff Timmins, a local and regional historian with expertise in the development of the built environment.
Members Free of charge. Visitors £5.
Doors open at 6:30pm for refreshments & registration.
Interested in Joining PHS?
Contact [email protected]
www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk
www.facebook.com/prestonhistoricalsociety
Date
Monday 14 April 2025 7:15 PM - 8:15 PM (UTC+00)
Location
Central Methodist Church
Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL