Chimney Pots and Chamber Pots: Working-class housing in 19th Century Lancashire

Preston Historical Society

The talk will explore the attempts made to improve working-class accommodation standards in Lancashire during the 19th century, looking at the varying types of changes that were implemented and the advances they brought about. It will focus on the types of houses built, their heating provision, and on sanitation methods. Physical and documentary evidence will demonstrate how the changes that occurred can be investigated. Featuring the 'great chimney pot mysteries'!