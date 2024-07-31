Child Action Northwest announce they're going back to their roots with new residential service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North West charity, Child Action Northwest (CANW) has identified that there are many gaps in the continuum of residential care for children and young people, with a real lack of affordable one bed flats for young people leaving care at 18. CANW are delighted to announce approved plan to remodel existing building into long term home and respite for cared for children and care leavers.

The current process to plan, commission and provide homes for children in care is not working. This means too often children are living far from where they would call home, or in the wrong type of home for what they need. When children leave care, they face barriers to having a stable home, a good job, strong relationships and good health. CANW want to transform the way homes are provided for children, so they are in the right homes in the right places.

Tammy Sutherland, Childrens Residential Service Manager of CANW said: “When care is the best choice for a child, it is critical that the care system provides stable, loving homes close to children’s communities. Homes that provide consistency, stability and warmth. Remodelling our established building ‘Dixon House’ back to it’s previous purpose will allow us to house 3 children in care and care leavers aged between 8-17 in a stable loving home, helping the children and young people recover, thrive and achieve their potential into adulthood through our unique holistic offer.”

Located in the middle of a well presented residential area; it is situated next to the Head Office for the charity, and will enable children to safely, and where appropriate independently, access local community resources, schools, public transport, health centres, and other facilities. Young people who reside at Dixon House will be presented with regular participation opportunities to impact the decisions of the charity, not only on their care but on many of the youth projects CANW deliver. As a charity participation is well established in their practice and young people living in Dixon house are best placed to be consulted regularly.

Tammy Sutherland | Ali Stathers-Tracey

Ali Stathers Tracey, Chief Executive Officer of CANW said: “CANW is a long standing children’s charity that has an excellent reputation with local authorities and families for providing good quality value for money children’s services, with children at the heart of all we do. We are in a strong position to respond to government and Ofsted positions on Children’s Home development and local sufficiency demands. The range of children’s services delivered by CANW teams are extensive and evidence a child focussed ethos and invaluable complimentary offer. By consistently applying our values and commitments our development of children’s residential services will flourish.”

A statement in the Commons in May 2023 set out the government’s support for the development of accommodation for cared for children. There is a need for good quality children’s homes in the right places, that meet the complex needs of cared for children. The government place a particular emphasis on leadership and management, emotional and mental health and mentoring as key ingredients to a successful home.

Ofsted state they do not necessarily need more children’s homes; we need the right homes. We need homes that offer suitable care for the most vulnerable children with multiple needs due to their past experiences.

