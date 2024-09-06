CHEC Preston invites local communities to celebrate National Eye Health Week at Eye Health Fair

The Eye Health Fair aims to educate patients about eye health and promote patient choice

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, is celebrating this year’s National Eye Health Week (23-29 September 2024) by welcoming local communities to a free Eye Health Fair.

Raising awareness of the importance of eye health, the drop-in event will take place at Community Eyecare Hospital, CHEC Preston on Saturday 28th September between 10am and 2pm. A free, fun and informative day, the Eye Health Fair aims to educate local people, with CHEC surgeon Dr Moemen Elnawawy and hospital manager Antonia Fox on hand to provide advice about the importance of eyecare and of patient choice.

Working with the NHS, CHEC offers local residents increased choice and improved access to much-needed services in the community. Based in Broughton Business Park, Fulwood, CHEC Preston opened its doors in 2021 and has since welcomed thousands of ophthalmology patients.

CHEC Preston is one of over 30 CHEC hospitals treating patients across England, helping to reduce NHS waiting lists and providing accessible and quality healthcare, in the heart of the community.

The Eye Health Fair will allow residents to look behind the scenes of the community hospital, participate in games tailored to various visual and sensory needs, enjoy refreshments including coffee and cake, and enter giveaways and prize draws. Local charity, Galloways Society for the Blind will be in attendance, as well as volunteers from Guide Dogs.

Antonia, Hospital Manager at CHEC Preston, said: “The Eye Health Fair is a great opportunity for us to engage the local community with the importance of eye health, what we can do to protect our eyes, and offer our advice to those who need it.

“We'd love to see local communities come together to meet our eye doctors, explore the hospital, and join in the various activities we have planned. Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and National Eye Health Week is the perfect occasion to celebrate with them while raising awareness of the importance of eye health.”

CHEC’s Eye Health Fair is free to attend, and open to all ages. Residents do not need to sign up and are welcome to visit the Preston hospital between 10am and 2pm.

To learn more about the Eye Health Fair, or ask questions about the event, please contact [email protected].