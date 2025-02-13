Charity alert to patients’ safety and well-being

Patient safety and well-being is behind Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s New Year re-reprint of chemotherapy alert cards.

The charity has spent £110.75 on a new run of the credit card-sized cards, which are given to all patients beginning chemotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre and the chemotherapy unit at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The idea is that patients keep their card with them at all times to alert medical staff to their chemotherapy treatment should they be taken ill.

Lead chemotherapy acute oncology cancer nurse Jo Wilkinson explained: “Chemotherapy suppresses the immune system so infections can quickly take an overwhelming hold, putting patients at a greater risk of potentially life-threatening complications such as neutropenic sepsis.

“By having their card with them, if a patient is taken ill, any health professional treating them is alerted to their chemotherapy and will know what signs and symptoms to look out for. The cards also hold telephone numbers for the acute oncology team, which can offer advice or attend to treat the patient whilst they are in hospital, saving precious time.”

The two centres provide chemotherapy treatment to approximately 300 patients per week. Of these, around 30 are new patients, who will receive their alert card for the first time.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “In cost terms, providing alert cards is peanuts compared to the cost of some of the high tech equipment we fund. However, in terms of potentially saving patients’ lives, it’s right up there in importance.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at either Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, or one of eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk