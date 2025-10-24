Celebrations at three local pubs

Stuart Ryan of The Old Vic, Preston

Recently the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) published the 2026 edition of the Good Beer Guide, the latest in a series which started in 1972.

In the Central Lancashire area, covering Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, there are entries for 34 great local pubs selected based on the excellent quality of the beer they sell. That quality is judged by scores submitted by hundreds of local members of CAMRA and also members visiting the area from around the country.

On this occasion, three pubs are celebrating the special milestone of achieving ten consecutive years of inclusion in the Guide. They are:

The Old Vic in Preston

Alex Ashburne of The Bob Inn, Chorley

The Bob Inn in Chorley

The Malt ‘n’ Hops also in Chorley

All have recently been presented with a Certificate by the local branch to mark the achievement. It is worth noting that they are all quite different venues, representing the wide range of options open to the discerning beer drinkers in our area.

The Old Vic is by far the oldest, with the building dating from about 1750 and existing as a pub for approaching 200 years! Located opposite Preston Station, it provides a welcome for its many regulars, as well as visitors arriving and leaving the city by train. Pictured above is Stuart Ryan on duty at his bar.

Andy and Lisa Ainsworth with John Grainger at The Malt n Hops, Chorley

The Bob Inn is generally accepted as the smallest pub in the area, housed in a Chorley Market stall with seating in an adjacent unit. Conversation and banter are important parts of the experience here. In recent years the pub has been run by the Red Rose Brewery of Darwen, under the watchful eye of Alex Ashburne pictured here at the pub with the market in the background.

Last, but certainly not least, the Malt ‘n’ Hops, which is on the edge of Chorley town centre, close to both train and bus stations. Converted from a late nineteenth-century shop in 1989, it has the appearance and atmosphere of a much older pub because of the age of the building. It is a long standing real ale stalwart in the town and a well known community pub. Above are current licensees Andy and Lisa Ainsworth with former licensee John Grainger.