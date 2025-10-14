Caritas Care’s VIP Service Users Create Powerful Recycled Artwork for Eco Town Gallery, Leyland

Caritas Care, Vision in People proudly showcasing their artwork.

Visitors to Eco Town in Leyland are now welcomed by a striking new art gallery, created by individuals who attend Caritas Care’s Vision in People (VIP) day service. The group’s stunning recycled artwork highlights the impact of waste on the environment and encourages others to rethink their rubbish.

The creative partnership began after VIP staff explored the recent changes to local recycling rules, including the introduction of food waste bins and saw an opportunity to help the people they support to learn more about recycling and sustainability. This led them to Eco Town, an educational recycling centre in Leyland, where they arranged a small group visit.

During the initial tour, Eco Town invited VIP to help create a new gallery space using artwork made entirely from recycled materials. The objective was to help young people and visitors better understand the long-term effects of rubbish on the planet.

VIP enthusiastically accepted the challenge.

In a series of sessions back at the centre, the budding artists from VIP researched how long different types of waste take to decompose, how much rubbish is produced each year and the effects this has on wildlife, oceans, and pollution. They then converted their findings into powerful visual art using their own waste materials.

These unique pieces are now proudly displayed in Eco Town’s dedicated gallery space to inspire and educate visiting families, schools and community groups.

“I was very proud to hand in the finished art,” said Jenny Sisson, VIP Assistant Manager. “Then when I saw them on the wall, I was just so pleased and bursting with pride. We learned so much through this project, not just about recycling, but about how powerful art can be in sharing a story to bring about change.”

James Haigh, Director of Adult Services and Operations at VIP, added: “Our service users never fail to impress us. They took on this challenge with real passion and creativity and the results really do speak for themselves. Seeing their artwork displayed at Eco Town has filled me with pride. It’s more than just art, it’s a message about protecting our planet and changing mindsets.”

Eco Town is an immersive recycling experience designed for schools, families, and community groups. The centre allows up to 20 visitors on the walkway at one time (including staff and carers) and features a classroom space for up to 32 people. Tours are split into two groups, alternating between guided sessions and interactive games or learning activities. Each visit lasts around two hours.

With their work now part of the Eco Town experience, the people who attend Caritas Care’s VIP service have found a powerful platform to help educate others and champion environmental awareness.