Burscough Football Club chooses Rainbow Hub as their charity partner
Rainbow Hub can also do bucket collections at matches and hold events in the club’s new Function room, “1946 Lounge”.
Burscough FC based at The Community Ground in Bobby Langton Way, Burscough was founded in 1946 but is more than just a football club – it’s the hear of the community. From matchdays to community events the club is there for everyone, offering opportunities for all ages to join in and share their love of the game. As members of NWCFL Premier Division, they play with passion on the pitch but their commitment locally goes beyond football.
Chairman and Owner, Paul Gilchrist, First Team Manager, David Dempsey, Club Captain, James McCulloch (Kirky to his friends) and their teams are committed to achieving success on and off the pitch. Their first match of the season in the Isuzu FA Vase First Round Qualifying resulted in a 2 -1 win.
Zoe Quinn, Marketing & Events Manager, said "Burscough Football Club is delighted to partner with the wonderful charity Rainbow Hub. We will be supporting their vital work with bucket collections on match days and hosting exciting charity events. We are proud to work alongside such a fantastic organisation and look forward to making a positive impact together!"
Vicki Cunningham, Community Fundraiser at Rainbow Hub, said, “we are over the moon that Burscough Football Club have chosen us as their charity partner. Their commitment to the community is outstanding and we are looking forward to working with them over the coming months. Their support will be vital in helping us continue our much-needed services for the children, young adults and their families.”
