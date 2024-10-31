Burnley care home residents sing to help stroke survivors 'find their voice again' on World Stroke Day

The campaign, which is organised by the Stroke Association, took place on World Stroke Day on Tuesday, October 29

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues and residents at HC-One’s Dove Court care home, in Burnley, Lancashire, joined up with friends from BT companions to support national campaign Sing4Stroke with a singalong event.

The campaign, which is organised by the Stroke Association, took place on World Stroke Day on Tuesday, October 29. The campaign aims to spread awareness of stroke through the joy of singing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, HC-One's Dove Court care home welcomed their friends from BT Companions, including call centre staff Saif Bait, Ella Walsh, Shez Noor and Hassan Makda, who volunteered to come and sing with residents.

Dove Court residents and colleagues singing together

Residents already have a weekly choir practice and had been practising songs for the event. Songs were picked by residents at the residential, nursing and dementia care home as part of World Stroke Day.

The Stroke Association revealed that one in three stroke survivors will experience aphasia, making it difficult for them to speak or communicate. The leading charity in the UK for stroke care and rehabilitation added that being unable to express emotions can be "incredibly frustrating", leading sufferers to feel isolated and lonely.

A spokesperson for The Stroke Association said:

"Amazingly, singing ability is often preserved in people with aphasia. Join us for #Sing4Stroke and help stroke survivors find their voice again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can sing together or solo, on World Stroke Day itself or on another day if that works better for you. You could sing at home, the office, school or organise your own event. Raise £150 and you will receive a medal!”

Stroke Association support people to rebuild their lives after a stroke. We believe everyone deserves to live the best life they can after a stroke. They provide specialist support, fund critical research and campaign to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

Rebuilding lives after a stroke is a team effort. It takes the determination of stroke survivors and carers, the generosity of supporters and the dedication of the healthcare and research communities to get there.

Cat Brierley, Home Manager at HC-One's Dove Court care home, remarked:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. Thank you to BT call centre staff for taking the time out of their busy working week to volunteer.”

Gloria Greenwood, who lives at HC-One's Dove Court care home, stated:

“I’ve had an absolutely great time with great company.”

HC-One's Dove Court care home resident, Margaret Drumond, remarked:

"It was great fun."

Shez Noor, who volunteered for the afternoon from BT Companions, said:

“It was absolutely fantastic and an eye-opening experience.”

Another volunteer, Ella Walsh, added:

“It was a lovely afternoon, singing with the residents and making them smile.”