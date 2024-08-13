‘Blind Panic’ as skydivers from Lancashire take to the skies – some for the second time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guide Dogs volunteers are set to skydive in Lancashire this week to raise funds for the charity Guide Dogs, with some taking to the skies for a second time.

The first group, who will do their skydive on Thursday, include Rita Chew and Jackie Lancaster, who did their first ever skydive only last month for the same cause, and have signed up againafter enjoying it so much the first time.

Jackie and Rita will be joined by fellow volunteers Kate Garner, Loraine Platt and her son Dan, and Vincent Wardle.

Loraine, who turned 70 last year, said: “As a person who does not travel by plane this is a massive challenge for me. But it’s nothing compared to the challenges that a person living with sight loss has to face every day.”

Her son, Dan, added: “I’m doing this to support my mum and dad who are puppy raisers!”

A second group will also be taking to the skies a few days later. Sandra Lee along with her children Leigh and Steven Hetherington, Abigail and James Hargreaves, John Hughs, Vicki Main and her Mum Sue, are also all volunteers for the sight loss charity.

They are part of a UK-wide group of over 100 people who are taking part in 12 different skydive events, which they’ve nicknamed ‘Blind Panic’.

The team, who are hoping to collectively raise £100,000, has organised it all themselves.

The Lancashire groups are hoping to raise £8,000 and are almost at their target.

Lynne Whittaker, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, covering Lancashire, said: “What these two groups of volunteers are doing to raise funds for us is incredible, we’re very thankful for their support. From Loraine, who doesn’t like flying, to Rita and Jackie who are doing it for the second time – their support means everything.

“As a charity we rely completely on donations and fundraising, so every penny they raise will help make a difference to people living with sight loss”.

Dr. Elizabeth Marsden, a guide dog owner and the lead organiser of Blind Panic, has worked hard to recruit volunteers to take part in a skydive across Scotland, England and Wales. Elizabeth said: “When a guide dog retires, the guide dog owner’s life grinds to a halt and their independence disappears through a window. We are trying to raise as much money as we can to support Guide Dogs, as on average it costs £56,000 to breed, raise, train and care for a guide dog through its life”.

To donate visit their Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/team/bgdfg?fbclid=IwY2xjawEm0gNleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHez0CAhZm31oM8gSwElrI2ITz2L3QLC5dxr6wBOwMDOCgh-ujb0sZzR3Mg_aem_YRYDYJ-lEtw42b5KlSIe-Q