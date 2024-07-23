‘Blind Panic’ as over 100 people skydive for charity, with Lancashire participants jumping this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of volunteers are set to skydive in Lancashire on Friday 26 July to raise funds for the charity Guide Dogs.

They are part of a UK-wide group of over 100 people who are taking part in 12 different skydive events, which they’ve nicknamed ‘Blind Panic’.

The team, who are hoping to collectively raise £100,000, has organised it all themselves.

Across the 12 events there are participants ages from 18 to over 80, and for most this is the first time they will experience a skydive.

Kate with puppy Jenny, Jackie with ambassador dog Lilibet, and Rita Chew with Katya

Jackie Lancaster, from Burnley, will be one of the people taking part in the skydive. Jackie has been a volunteer Puppy Raiser with Guide Dogs for six years, and this will be her first skydive. She has witnessed firsthand the difference a guide dog has made to someone who is living with sight loss, having seen a puppy she has raised become a guide dog and change someone’s life.

Jackie said: “I wanted to raise funds to try and support Guide Dogs. It’ll be a massive challenge, but it’s a massive challenge every day for people living with sight loss”.

Another jumper is Kate Garner, from Barnoldswick, who is also a volunteer puppy raiser for the charity. Kate said: “Trust is placed in guide dogs by so many owners… This is one way I can try to begin to understand that meaning!”

Jackie and Kate will be joined by Abigail, Sandra, James, Joan, Sue, Rita and Jon, who are all volunteers for the charity in Lancashire. Jon said: “The work that Guide Dogs do is invaluable and chucking myself out of a plane is the least I could do to help this amazing cause!”

Lynne Whittaker, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, covering Lancashire, said: “This group are all volunteers for Guide Dogs from across Lancashire, and what they and everyone involved in Blind Panic is doing is to raise funds for us is incredible, we’re very thankful for their support.

“As a charity we rely completely on donations and fundraising, so every penny they raise will help make a difference to people living with sight loss”.

Dr. Elizabeth Marsden, a guide dog owner and the lead organiser of Blind Panic, has worked hard to recruit volunteers to take part in a skydive across Scotland, England and Wales. Elizabeth said: “When a guide dog retires, the guide dog owner’s life grinds to a halt and their independence disappears through a window. We are trying to raise as much money as we can to support Guide Dogs, as on average it costs £56,000 to breed, raise, train and care for a guide dog through its life”.