Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone Applauds Accrington Charity Golf Day Success
Chris Nuttall, reflecting on the event’s achievements, shared:
‘I’m happy I’ve been apart and able to contribute to such a worthy cause, if just one young person goes on to experience the sport of golf like I have, and get the life skills out of it, then I will have accomplished what I set out to do’
The Accrington Charity Golf Day featured a day of friendly competition, networking, and fundraising, drawing participants from across the region. Golfers and patrons rallied behind the Youth Zone’s mission of empowering young people to achieve their potential through skill-building, confidence-boosting, and life-changing opportunities.
Wayne Wild, Chair of the Board at Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone, praised the event’s success:
“We are deeply grateful to Chris and Pam and the entire Accrington golfing community for their tremendous efforts. Events like this underscore the power of collective action in transforming lives. The funds raised through this initiative will directly support our work in providing a safe, inclusive, and inspiring space for thousands of young people across Blackburn and Darwen.”
Funds raised from this event will go towards the Next Level Golf initiative, which unites golf captains and clubs from across the borough to support the Youth Zone’s mission. The initiative has highlighted the significant role that local partnerships play in creating a meaningful difference in young people’s lives. Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone needs to raise £2.5 million, to ensure the continuation of its free membership, hot meals, and diverse nightly programming.
Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone extends its heartfelt thanks to Chris Nuttall, Pam Woodhouse and all the participants and supporters who made this event possible. Together, they are driving positive change and creating opportunities for the next generation.
For more information about Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone or to participate in future initiatives, please visit www.blackburnyz.org.