Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone Applauds Accrington Charity Golf Day Success

By Sinead Fielding
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 13:48 BST

Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable success of Accrington’s Charity Golf Day, led by Golf Captain Chris Nuttall and Lady Captain Pam Woodhouse, which raised an outstanding £6,250 to support young people in the community. The funds raised have then been doubled by The Big Give Christmas Campaign via match funding. This event, hosted at Accrington Golf Club, was a shining example of how local leadership and community spirit can make a lasting impact.

Chris Nuttall, reflecting on the event’s achievements, shared:

‘I’m happy I’ve been apart and able to contribute to such a worthy cause, if just one young person goes on to experience the sport of golf like I have, and get the life skills out of it, then I will have accomplished what I set out to do’

The Accrington Charity Golf Day featured a day of friendly competition, networking, and fundraising, drawing participants from across the region. Golfers and patrons rallied behind the Youth Zone’s mission of empowering young people to achieve their potential through skill-building, confidence-boosting, and life-changing opportunities.

Blackburn Youth Zone Members Celebrate with Accrington Golf Club CaptainsBlackburn Youth Zone Members Celebrate with Accrington Golf Club Captains
Wayne Wild, Chair of the Board at Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone, praised the event’s success:

“We are deeply grateful to Chris and Pam and the entire Accrington golfing community for their tremendous efforts. Events like this underscore the power of collective action in transforming lives. The funds raised through this initiative will directly support our work in providing a safe, inclusive, and inspiring space for thousands of young people across Blackburn and Darwen.”

Funds raised from this event will go towards the Next Level Golf initiative, which unites golf captains and clubs from across the borough to support the Youth Zone’s mission. The initiative has highlighted the significant role that local partnerships play in creating a meaningful difference in young people’s lives. Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone needs to raise £2.5 million, to ensure the continuation of its free membership, hot meals, and diverse nightly programming.

Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone extends its heartfelt thanks to Chris Nuttall, Pam Woodhouse and all the participants and supporters who made this event possible. Together, they are driving positive change and creating opportunities for the next generation.

For more information about Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone or to participate in future initiatives, please visit www.blackburnyz.org.

