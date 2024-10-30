BBC Inspires Garstang's Future Stars

Garstang Community Academy was delighted to welcome the BBC into school as they offered the chance for all students to attend a special careers roadshow. The event featured a lineup of inspiring speakers who shared their personal journeys and professional experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the notable speakers was Fee Mak, a Broadcaster from Radio One Extra, who captivated the audience with her story of success. She emphasized the importance of following one's passions and highlighted the diverse range of opportunities available within the media industry.

Jake Blackburn, Head of the Secondary School Programme for Preston North End, provided valuable insights into the world of sports and the potential career paths it offers. Rachel Dutton, a talented hair and makeup artist with experience both in the UK and Dubai, shared her artistic journey and the skills required to succeed in the creative industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Chauhan, a Football Production Assistant Apprentice, inspired students with his passion for sports and his role in producing popular shows like Football Focus and Match of the Day. He emphasized the value of work experience and volunteering in gaining practical skills and industry connections.

Jay Chauhan, Rachel Dutton, Jake Blackburn and Fee Mac

All speakers stressed the significance of strong English and Math skills as a foundation for future success. They also encouraged students to pursue work experience and volunteering opportunities to gain practical experience and develop valuable soft skills.

The event had been organised by Paula Askew the Careers Advisor for the school said; 'Our students have enjoyed an inspiring day! Our visitors really got them thinking about different pathways and options for their futures. Everyone was engaged and there were so many thought provoking questions asked after all of the presentations."

The event concluded with a Q&A session, where students had the chance to ask questions and seek further advice from the speakers. The BBC roadshow was a resounding success, leaving students motivated and inspired to explore their future career paths.