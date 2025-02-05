Award-winning blues artist brings renowned sound to Lancashire

Award-winning blues rock artist Gráinne Duffy - the 2021 “Best Roots Artist” winner at the Independent Blues Awards - brings her UK tour to Barnoldswick’s Music & Arts Centre on February 24th at 8pm.

Gráinne Duffy is a blues rock artist from Co. Monaghan, Ireland. Making appearances at top local and international festivals such as Glastonbury (UK), Woodford Folk Festival (AUS) and the Harvest Time Blues Festival (IE), Duffy is no stranger to the stage.

Releasing four studio albums and one live album during the span of her career, Duffy’s 2020 album, “Voodoo Blues”, earned her bountiful acclaim, a top 10 position on the iTunes blues chart in Canada, and top 10 rankings in the UK and France.

Sharing the stage with legends such as Billy Gibbons, Eric Gales, Shemekia Copeland and Supersonic Blues Machine, Duffy has also topped the all-female led bill at Cornbury Festival (2018), alongside Mavis Staples and Alanis Morissette, and has performed with the RTÉ symphony orchestra and Johnny Logan.

The 2021 winner of the Independent Blues Awards’ “Best Modern Roots Artist” category, Duffy also boasts back-to-back wins at the Blues Matters Writers Poll Awards, winning “Best Vocalist” and “Best Solo Artist” in 2014 and 2015.

In May 2023, Duffy released her fifth studio album "Dirt Woman Blues", produced by renowned Grammy winner Chris Goldsmith (Ben Harper, Blind Boys Of Alabama) and the seminal guitarist Marc Ford (of The Black Crowes). The album reached No.#1 in the USA RMR and remained in the Top 50 for 7 consecutive weeks while achieving No.#2 in Australia Top 30 Blues Airplay and No.#2 in UK IBBA Top 40. The album was nominated for Best Blues Rock Album at the annual Blues Blast Music Awards in 2023, and crowned 5th Best Blues Album for 2023 by Classic Rock Magazine.

Blending soul, rock and Americana styles, Duffy lives and breathes the blues - her knowledge of both classic and contemporary aspects, makes her a musical force to be reckoned with.