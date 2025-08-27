Apprentices power the present and future of UK manufacturing at Essity’s Lancashire paper mill

Now that students across Lancashire are settling back into school or starting their next steps, Essity, the global hygiene and health company behind brands including Tork, Cushelle and Bodyform, is encouraging students to consider apprenticeships as a gateway to high-skill careers.

At Essity’s Stubbins paper mill in Ramsbottom, the entire shift team operating the PM3 paper machine is now made up of former apprentices - a proud moment for the site and a powerful example of the career opportunities apprenticeships can unlock.

First opened in 1911, Essity’s Stubbins Mill produces recycled tissue for the Tork brand and supplies hand towels, napkins and toilet tissue to businesses throughout the UK and Ireland. It is also the only site in the UK where Essity recycles both takeaway drink cups and used paper towels into new tissue products through its Tork PaperCircle programme.

“Succession planning is essential to maintaining the high standards at Essity Stubbins, and our apprenticeships play a key role in that strategy,” said Mark Jackson, Operations Manager at Essity Stubbins. “Our apprentices don’t just fill roles, they grow into the future of this mill and help sustain local industry at a time when UK manufacturing faces real challenges. Investing in local talent is investing in the strength of the community.”

Will Summers (Dryerman), Joel Hoult (Machineman), Charlie McLeod (Shift E&I), and Aidan Whittle (Operational Technician) all began their careers as Essity apprentices and now play vital roles in keeping operations running efficiently and safely. They are joined by Carl Johnson, a trainee Dryerman currently progressing through the programme.

Essity runs a number of apprenticeship programmes across its UK sites in areas such as manufacturing, supply chain logistics, health & safety, engineering, and finance. The opportunities combine hands-on training with industry-recognised qualifications and long-term career prospects in a global business.

Louisa Oliveira, HR Director UK & ROI at Essity, added: “Apprentices are the future leaders of our business, and the team at Stubbins is living proof of that. Many of our senior colleagues - not just in the UK, but across our global operations - began their careers as apprentices, learning the skills that shaped their careers.

“Our award-winning programmes offer far more than a first step into work. They give people the chance to earn a salary while gaining hands-on experience, industry-recognised qualifications, and the confidence to take on real responsibility. We look for apprentices who embody our values - care, courage, collaboration, and commitment - because they are the people who will shape the future of our business and the wider manufacturing industry.”

With exam results on the horizon, Essity is encouraging students to look beyond traditional academic routes. The success of the PM3 team at Stubbins shows how apprenticeships can open the door to high-skill, long-term careers in UK manufacturing.

To learn more about careers at Essity, visit: https://essity.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Job_opportunities