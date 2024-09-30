Anwyl seats itself in Eccleston community with park donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Improvements to Eccleston Recreational Park have received a boost “Love from Anwyl”.

The homebuilder invited the community near its Parr Meadows development to apply for a share of £5,000 under the voluntary scheme.

Fundraisers at Eccleston Recreational Park asked for help with upgrading facilities and received £500 towards the cost of new seating.

Mike Nadin, part of the community group raising money for the park, explained: “Local residents have been working together to raise money to upgrade facilities at Eccleston Recreational Park to make it a better playpark for our children. With Anwyl’s help we’ve been able to install new seating. This is a great addition as it provides somewhere for parents and carers to sit while supervising children playing or for little ones to take a break. We’re also working on creating a sensory garden, which will be a great addition to the space.”

Other beneficiaries to share the funding “Love From Anwyl” were three primary schools – Heskin Pemberton's CofE, Eccleston Primary and Eccleston St. Marys – plus Rainbow Hub and Eccleston Brass Band.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “The fundraisers at Eccleston Recreational Park are a prime example of the community spirit that exists in the neighbourhood – they’ve recognised a need to improve facilities and working together to make a difference. We were happy to be able to support the project.”

The “Love From Anwyl” scheme is attached to the homes Anwyl is building at Parr Meadows, on Parr Lane. It’s in addition to the £500,000 Anwyl is investing in the community via section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process.

For more information see www.anwyl.co.uk.