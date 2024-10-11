Anniversary walk raises thousands for MND centre
The 21-mile route was chosen for the annual walk’s 10th anniversary outing last weekend. The donation raised is being shared by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity for the centre and the Motor Neurone Disease Association for research towards a cure for the illness.
As always, the walk was organised by MND nurse specialist Julie Sala. Julie said: “A massive thank you to everyone who walked or supported the walk in any way. We had the weather on our side and the walk was a resounding success. It went great.
“The funds raised from this milestone event will go towards specialist equipment that can help our patients maintain their independence for as long as possible, as well as groundbreaking local and national research.”
The Lancashire and South Cumbria MND Care and Research Centre provides holistic and multidisciplinary care to patients with MND throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria. It is one of the country’s 23 national MND centres.
The centre also participates in a number of multicentre and multinational research studies, including drug trials. It is an ENCALS (European network to Cure ALS) and TRICALS (the largest European research initiative to find a cure for MND) centre.
To find out more about how to support the centre and its work, visit the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity website at www.lthcharity.org.uk
