Anniversary walk raises thousands for MND centre

By Julie Frankland
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff from the Lancashire and South Cumbria MND Care and Research Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital joined patients’ families and friends plus other supporters to raise £6,444.08 by being sponsored to complete the Guild Wheel.

The 21-mile route was chosen for the annual walk’s 10th anniversary outing last weekend. The donation raised is being shared by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity for the centre and the Motor Neurone Disease Association for research towards a cure for the illness.

As always, the walk was organised by MND nurse specialist Julie Sala. Julie said: “A massive thank you to everyone who walked or supported the walk in any way. We had the weather on our side and the walk was a resounding success. It went great.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The funds raised from this milestone event will go towards specialist equipment that can help our patients maintain their independence for as long as possible, as well as groundbreaking local and national research.”

Walkers who took on the whole or part of the Guild Wheel in this year’s 10th anniversary MND WalkWalkers who took on the whole or part of the Guild Wheel in this year’s 10th anniversary MND Walk
Walkers who took on the whole or part of the Guild Wheel in this year’s 10th anniversary MND Walk

The Lancashire and South Cumbria MND Care and Research Centre provides holistic and multidisciplinary care to patients with MND throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria. It is one of the country’s 23 national MND centres.

The centre also participates in a number of multicentre and multinational research studies, including drug trials. It is an ENCALS (European network to Cure ALS) and TRICALS (the largest European research initiative to find a cure for MND) centre.

To find out more about how to support the centre and its work, visit the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity website at www.lthcharity.org.uk

Related topics:LancashireMND

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice