Altius Group Marks 3 Years and 10,000 Trees with Ecologi

Altius Group, the UK’s leading group of boutique business brokers, is celebrating the milestone of three years in partnership with Ecologi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership with the climate action organisation is a central aspect of Altius Group’s commitment to the environment and sustainability. Through Ecologi, Altius has so far planted more than 10,000 trees and supported 30 worldwide projects leading to 916 tonnes of CO2 avoidance.

Included in these are the Macaúbas Landfill Gas Project in Brazil, the Katingan Mentaya Conservation Project in Borneo and the Zoba Debub Community Boreholes project in Eritrea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Macaúbas Landfill Project aims to avoid methane emissions from landfills through the installation of extraction and generation systems. In Indonesian Borneo, the Katingan Mentaya Project is working to restore 150,000 hectares of ecosystem for orangutans’ habitat. The Zoba Debub Community project provides long-term access to clean drinking water for hundreds of households.

Ecologi and Altius

Ecologi exclusively supports projects certified by the Gold Standard or Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). Ecologi’s mission is to inspire and empower companies to accelerate global climate action, having planted more than 80 million trees and avoided 3 million tonnes of CO2, since the organisation’s inception in 2019.

Teresa Deeney, Head of Marketing & Communications at Altius Group, commented: “We are proud and delighted that Altius is a part of a worldwide effort for climate action. Our work with Ecologi is a fundamental aspect of our environmental commitment. We look forward to our involvement with more projects in 2025 and pledge our renewed commitment to the global climate action community.”