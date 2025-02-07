Airframe Designs grows capability for aerospace industry

Lancashire aerospace leader Airframe Designs has doubled its capacity with the expansion of its operation and its services for its customers across the industry.

The Blackpool-based company has grown its capacity across its additive manufacturing services along with design, analysis and 3D scanning with investment in further space and technology at its headquarters in Blackpool.

CEO of Airframe Designs Jerrod Hartley said: “The extra space and investment in technology means we are able to offer increased capacity to our customers including our expanding additive manufacturing services.

“There is also more room for clean and extraction processes as well as more space for the stress and design teams as well as room for our advanced manufacturing processes.

Apprentice Thomas Renshaw at work in one of the new units at Airframe Designs.

“At the same time, we are also growing our staff and nurturing talent with six apprentices supporting our highly skilled engineers. Our teams work closely together and span an age range of five decades with skills in design, analysis, certification and manufacturing.”

The headquarters for Airframe Designs also showcases display areas of products and offers additional meeting rooms and break-out areas.

Airframe Designs continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

Recent projects undertaken by the company include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

For more information contact Airframe Designs, tel 01253 400320 or visit www.airframedesigns.com.