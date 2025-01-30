Age UK Lancashire Launches "Leave It Local" Campaign to Inspire Legacy Giving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK Lancashire is delighted to announce the launch of its Leave It Local campaign, an inspiring initiative encouraging people across the county to consider leaving a legacy in their wills. These thoughtful gifts play a vital role in supporting older people in Lancashire, enabling the charity to continue delivering its essential services.

Legacies left to Age UK Lancashire have a profound impact, funding services such as the Living Well Support Service, which offers assistance following hospital stays, and Day Clubs, where friendships flourish, and loneliness is tackled. These gifts also support the Good Day Calls programme, providing reassurance and conversation, and the Support at Home service, which helps older people remain independent in their homes.

Alison Read, Business Development Director at Age UK Lancashire, expressed the importance of legacy giving in strengthening the charity’s work:

"The act of leaving a legacy ensures that vital services for older people continue to thrive, offering meaningful support that enhances lives across our county. By contributing to this initiative, individuals are helping to build a future where every older person in Lancashire can live with dignity, independence, and a sense of purpose.”

Age UK Lancashire also offers guidance on planning for the future with its Retirement Planning Workshops and Will Writing Clinics, made possible by the generosity of local solicitors across the county. These sessions equip individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their futures while leaving a legacy that reflects their values.

Amy Mantle, Marketing Manager for Age UK Lancashire, spoke passionately about the campaign’s deeper significance:

"This campaign is a tribute to Lancashire and the generations who call it home. Leaving a legacy with us means every penny stays within our county, directly supporting local people. It’s a way to make a lasting difference, not just for today’s older generation, but for our children, grandchildren, and beyond. The idea that we can create a brighter future for those we love most is incredibly powerful.”

Age UK Lancashire hopes the Leave It Local campaign will inspire more people to leave a lasting gift that supports their community, helping older residents across Lancashire live with dignity, independence, and connection.

For more information about the Leave It Local campaign and to discover how you can make a difference, visit the Legacy page on the Age UK Lancashire website - https://www.ageuk.org.uk/lancashire/get-involved/leave-a-legacy/