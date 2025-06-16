Accrington Pipe Band to mark 140 years with special anniversary concert at town hall

Accrington’s own musical institution, the Accrington Pipe Band, is preparing to mark a major milestone this summer as it celebrates its 140th anniversary with a special concert at Accrington Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Saturday, July 12, running from 7pm until 10pm, and will bring together two of the region’s most respected ensembles for an evening of stirring music and community celebration.

Founded in 1885, the Accrington Pipe Band holds the distinguished honour of being the oldest civilian pipe band in the world. Over the decades, it has played a vital role in the cultural life of East Lancashire and beyond, with its unmistakable sound becoming a cherished part of local history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From parades and Remembrance services to international performances and competitions, the band’s presence has been a source of pride for generations.

The world famous Accrington Pipe Band perform at events around the country

To mark this extraordinary anniversary, the band is joining forces with the East Lancashire Concert Band, a well-regarded community wind band known for its musical versatility and deep local roots.

Together, they will present a carefully curated programme of both traditional pipe music and more contemporary compositions, offering something for both long-time fans and new audiences.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £10 per person and are available for purchase online through TryBooking at the following link: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/86746.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment, as demand is expected to be high for this one-night-only event.

The Accrington Pipe Band outside Accrington Town Hall

Fran Hartley, from The Accrington Pipe Band, said: “We are incredibly proud to mark 140 years of piping tradition right here in Accrington.

“This concert is not just a celebration of our band’s history, but of the wider musical community we’ve been a part of for generations. Sharing the stage with the East Lancashire Concert Band will make the evening even more special - it’s going to be a night to remember.”