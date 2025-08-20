Accountancy Firm Expands into New Offices

A Lancashire accountancy firm established over one hundred and thirty-five years has expanded into new offices in Lancaster as part of its ongoing growth.

Waters and Atkinson, which has been based at the Old Court House on Morecambe’s Clark Street since 1985, provides general accountancy services and specialist tax advice to a wide range of clients in the North West and across the UK.

While maintaining the established Morecambe site, the new offices on Hampson Lane, Lancaster, just off M6 junction 33, provide extended space for the thirty-strong team, with excellent access to the national motorway network in support of the firm’s planned further expansion.

Waters and Atkinson director Chris Gardner FCA said: “We have been providing first-class service and business knowledge to our clients in Lancaster, Morecambe and further afield for well over a century and our forward-thinking team help businesses achieve their goals and operate in the most tax-efficient way.

Waters and Atkinson team at the new office

“We’re a trustworthy, helpful team who will always give you honest advice. We look after our people, and enjoy building long-term relationships with our clients, some of whom have been with us for over a century.”

Fellow director, Damien Sissons FCA added: “The expansion into our new offices is an exciting step for our team and clients, providing us with a location just off the M6 with extensive parking. This opening underlines our commitment to future growth while continuing to deliver the high-quality service our clients expect.”

For more information, go to www.watersandatkinson.co.uk.