A £20,000 Tree-mendous start to 2025 for Rainbow Hub as Christmas Tree Service recycles over 900 trees
Rainbow Hub’s volunteers spent nearly three days visiting areas around their Mawdesley base including Ormskirk, Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Hesketh Bank, Tarleton, Burscough, Croston, Longton, Leyland, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge for a donation to the charity.
After collection, some of the trees were put through chipping equipment and the chippings are sent to a local biomass factory to be used for renewable energy and others were used for conservation projects. A win for the charity and a win for the environment.
In addition to collections and chipping equipment, other supporters provided skips, tools, technical support, expert route planning and much appreciated refreshments. Volunteers of all ages gathered to help.
Emma Parish, the event organiser at Rainbow Hub, said, “Once again we have been completely blown away by this absolutely mega weekend and the support we have received from our local community. This event has grown year on year and this is a truly fabulous start to 2025.
To every single person and company involved, both in collecting, providing equipment and using the service, we give our heartfelt thanks which doesn’t even start to express our tremendous gratitude.
There are so many special people involved that we thank everyone individually but a special mention must go to our wonderful sponsors Ventbrook Traffic Management, Fletchers Solicitors and TMT construction who continue to show their unwavering support.
We are very grateful for a fantastic group of volunteers and the support of CGL Landscapes Maintenance, HSBC, Taylors Butchers, Brysdales, BFS Timber, Evans Halshaw Ford, Jambo Property Services, The Tree Barn, EMF – Elite Metal Fabs Jones Couriers, JCR-Recycling, Barlow Trailers Ltd, Rayner Rowan, Parbold Young Farmers, AP Broome Landscapes and String Systems Ltd.
...without their help it would not have been possible.
Grateful thanks to Butcher Farrells Meat Emporium, Graham Eyes High Class Butcher, Taylors Farm Shop, Fiddlers Lancashire Crispa, Morris Bakers, Mawdesley Spar & Post Office, Asda,Tesco and Morrisons for the refreshments.
We will be back again next year to do it all again with an even higher target!”