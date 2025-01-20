A £20,000 Tree-mendous start to 2025 for Rainbow Hub as Christmas Tree Service recycles over 900 trees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

2025 is off to a Tree-mendous start for Rainbow Hub as their Tree Recycling service raised over £20,000 for the Mawdesley based charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities. A wonderful team of volunteer collectors and vans saved families time and hassle by collecting over 900 trees smashing their record last year of 750 trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rainbow Hub’s volunteers spent nearly three days visiting areas around their Mawdesley base including Ormskirk, Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Hesketh Bank, Tarleton, Burscough, Croston, Longton, Leyland, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge for a donation to the charity.

After collection, some of the trees were put through chipping equipment and the chippings are sent to a local biomass factory to be used for renewable energy and others were used for conservation projects. A win for the charity and a win for the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to collections and chipping equipment, other supporters provided skips, tools, technical support, expert route planning and much appreciated refreshments. Volunteers of all ages gathered to help.

Volunteers of all ages helped with Rainbow Hub's Christmas Tree Recyling Service

Emma Parish, the event organiser at Rainbow Hub, said, “Once again we have been completely blown away by this absolutely mega weekend and the support we have received from our local community. This event has grown year on year and this is a truly fabulous start to 2025.

To every single person and company involved, both in collecting, providing equipment and using the service, we give our heartfelt thanks which doesn’t even start to express our tremendous gratitude.

There are so many special people involved that we thank everyone individually but a special mention must go to our wonderful sponsors Ventbrook Traffic Management, Fletchers Solicitors and TMT construction who continue to show their unwavering support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are very grateful for a fantastic group of volunteers and the support of CGL Landscapes Maintenance, HSBC, Taylors Butchers, Brysdales, BFS Timber, Evans Halshaw Ford, Jambo Property Services, The Tree Barn, EMF – Elite Metal Fabs Jones Couriers, JCR-Recycling, Barlow Trailers Ltd, Rayner Rowan, Parbold Young Farmers, AP Broome Landscapes and String Systems Ltd.

They weren't going to let darkness stop the collections

...without their help it would not have been possible.

Grateful thanks to Butcher Farrells Meat Emporium, Graham Eyes High Class Butcher, Taylors Farm Shop, Fiddlers Lancashire Crispa, Morris Bakers, Mawdesley Spar & Post Office, Asda,Tesco and Morrisons for the refreshments.

We will be back again next year to do it all again with an even higher target!”