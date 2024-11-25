10-year-old Fylde girl wins national award for caring for mum

A 10-year-old girl from St Annes, Lancashire, has won a national award in recognition of the care she provides to her disabled mother and brother. Bryanna Hewitson was awarded ‘Family Carer of the Year’ in the Sense Awards, run by the disability charity Sense.

Bryanna supports her mum Nina, who lives with a range of health conditions, including fibromyalgia, endometriosis and Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder. Bryanna has cared for her mum since the age of three, initially helping with tasks such as putting Nina’s shoes and socks on for her.

Bryanna now regularly cooks dinner when Nina is in too much pain to do so, and helps with tasks Nina can’t do due to her limited hand mobility. When the family get a delivery of vegetables, Bryanna chops them up and freezes them, as well as washing up, loading the dishwasher and tidying the kitchen. She also writes out any school notes that her and her brother need so that all Nina needs to do is sign them.

Bryanna also supports her brother Lucian, 8, who has additional needs that Nina suspects are ADHD, although the family don’t yet have a diagnosis. Bryanna has created a ‘calming corner’ for Lucian with fidget toys and books that help him express his emotions when he’s unable to.

The charity Sense runs a Young Siblings and Carers programme, which Bryanna started attending a couple of years ago. Before starting with the programme, Bryanna did not realise she counted as a young carer.

The sessions give Bryanna space to talk about her feelings with other children going through similar experiences, and do fun activities like arts and crafts which she can’t do with her mum. Nina says Bryanna has become more open about her emotions since starting sessions with Sense.

Sense, the national charity that supports people with complex disabilities, received more than 100 nominations for its awards this year. It was down to a team of disabled judges to review the nominations and decide the winners.

These judges were: author Lisette Auton, playwright Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, influencer Shelby Lynch, activist Paige Barnes, singer-songwriter Joe Kenny, Drag King Crip Ladywood, and the first blind female fitness instructor Jaina Mistry.

“I’m extremely proud and overwhelmed, because Bryanna does so many things for me and it’s really nice that other people can see how much she does, and always with a smile on her face no matter what.

“Sense has helped Bryanna so much to be more of a child, to talk about her feelings without thinking it might make me feel bad and to have some time away from me and her brother to do what she wants to do. She can have fun with people who have a level of understanding and won’t judge her situation.”

“I feel amazing and excited, I didn't even know that Sense did awards. I am so happy that someone thinks I'm good at this other than my mum!”

“Carers play a vital role in supporting their disabled loved ones. As a young carer, Bryanna shows maturity beyond her years by cooking, cleaning and helping her brother emotionally regulate. We’re so happy to celebrate Bryanna at the Sense Awards and recognise the huge contributions of carers to our society.”

You can find out more about the Sense Awards on the charity’s website: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards