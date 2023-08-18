The Lionesses are set to grip the nation once again when they compete in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday against Spain.

England became the first senior national side, men or women, to reach a World Cup final since 1966 after Sarina Wiegman's side beat Australia 3-1 in Sydney on Wednesday.

Fans lapped up the success across the country as the Lionesses cast aside the host nation.

Here are 15 venues where you can watch the Women’s World Cup final in Preston (Credit: Google)

And now, they are set to cheer on the women’s side as England aim to follow up last summer's European Championship success at Wembley.

Here are 15 places where you can watch the match in Preston:

Revolution, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2NR

Customers can pre-book a table for the best seats in the house.

A superb display ensured the Lionesses reached their first World Cup final (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The bar will be opening from 10:30am for kick off at 11am.

Brown Hare, Millbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0XW

The pub will be open from 10.30am.

Customers will be able to enjoy fresh tea and coffee, bacon baps and cold beer.

England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley, London (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The Northern Way, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED

The pub will open its doors from 10.30am to cheer on the Lionesses.

Arkwrights, Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7EP

Arkwrights will be open from 10.30am.

England will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The White Bull, Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, PR5 4BA

The pub will be open from 10.30am.

Customers will be able to enjoy free sausage baps.

Ancient Oak, Merry Trees Lane, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0NZ

Doors open at 10am ready for the 11am kick off.

The Gamull, Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6RL

The Gamull will be open at 9am.

Lane Ends, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1HX

To celebrate England’s historic journey to the Women’s World Cup final, Lane Ends will be giving away a free drink to enjoy while watching the final against Spain.

Simply turn up wearing England colours, face paint or England kit to redeem.

Full details HERE.

The Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH

The Old Vic will open at 10.30am to show the Women’s World Cup Final.

The pub will be serving full breakfasts, breakfast baps and batons.

The Guild, Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ

The Guild will be giving away a free drink to enjoy while watching the final against Spain.

Simply turn up wearing England colours, face paint or England kit to redeem.

Full details HERE.

The Adelphi, Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 7DP

Open from 10am. The Adelphi has 18 screens to watch the final.

Two hours of bottomless drinks will also be available.

Hesketh’s Arms, New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4SY

Open from 10.30am.

Guild Merchant, Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston, PR2 7AB

Open from 10.30am.

The Station, Butler Street, Preston, PR1 8BN

“We’re opening specially for this so please come and show your support for the Lionesses and let’s watch them bring it home again,” a spokesman said.