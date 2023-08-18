News you can trust since 1886
McDonald's, Starbucks and Screwfix confirmed for new trade park in Claughton-on-Brock near Garstang and Preston

A new McDonald’s drive-thru will open in north Preston as part of a brand new trade park.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
The new development has already confirmed McDonald’s as a tenant, with the restaurant expected to provide more than 120 jobs. (Picture by J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd)The new development has already confirmed McDonald’s as a tenant, with the restaurant expected to provide more than 120 jobs. (Picture by J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd)
Plans are under way to build the trade park on the A6 Preston Lancaster Road in Claughton, near Garstang.

Just seven miles north of Preston, the new development has already confirmed McDonald’s and Starbucks drive-thrus and a Screwfix trade counter among its future tenants. The nearest existing branches are all in Preston.

The new site will be called Claughton-on-Brock Trade Park and is being developed by Toll Bar Ltd, sister company of J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd, a local, family run firm.

Confirmed occupiers already include McDonald's, Starbucks and Screwfix. (Picture by J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd)Confirmed occupiers already include McDonald's, Starbucks and Screwfix. (Picture by J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd)
Wyre Council has already granted planning permission for a 3,000m2 mixed use development comprising a café/restaurant, storage, distribution and light industry, with dedicated access off the A6 Preston Lancaster New Road.

In addition, the Council also granted ‘reserved matters approval’ in June for the appearance, scale, layout and landscaping of the mixed-use Trade Park.

Now that a reserved matters planning application has been approved, Claughton-on-Brock Trade Park has been marketed by a local agent to secure more tenants.

Developers Toll Bar Ltd said the plans were designed with McDonald’s, Starbucks and Screwfix in mind, while also opening up opportunities for local businesses to move in.

The proposals include a new Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru. (Picture by J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd)The proposals include a new Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru. (Picture by J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd)
The new McDonald’s restaurant is expected to provide more than 120 jobs, while Starbucks will create more than 20 jobs.

The proposals include two light-industrial units, each extending to 288m2, which will be made available for occupation by local firms, while Screwfix will benefit plumbers, electricians and builders in the area, as well as larger firms.

A spokeperson for Toll Bar Ltd and J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd said: “Our proposals comprise a mixed-use development that will deliver a high-quality new development, providing new jobs, investment and a range of services and amenities to Garstang and the local area.

"McDonald’s will provide a new, local restaurant for the residents of Garstang, reducing trips to the next-nearest restaurant in Preston.

The new trade park will open on A6 Preston Lancaster Road in Claughton-on-Brock, near Garstang. (Picture by Google)The new trade park will open on A6 Preston Lancaster Road in Claughton-on-Brock, near Garstang. (Picture by Google)
"Given the site’s strategic position on the new Garstang bypass, this restaurant would also provide a place for the significant passing trade at this site to spend money in the Garstang economy.

"Incorporating a Starbucks into our proposed development will also create a convenient stop off point for the large amount of passing trade at this site.

"Most importantly, the development and its tenants will contribute towards providing much needed employment in the local area.”

