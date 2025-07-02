Breaking
Wetherspoons confirms plans to shut Preston pub The Grey Friar
Wetherspoons will be shutting one of its Preston pubs, the chain has confirmed.
A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said: “Wetherspoon can confirm that The Grey Friar pub (Preston) is being placed on the market.
“The pub will continue to trade until it is sold. Staff at the pub have been advised.”
The pub, on the corner of Friargate and Ringway, opened in the 1990s and currently employs around 50 staff.
