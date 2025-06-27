This is the Blackpool you know, this is the Blackpool you’ll rediscover and this is the Blackpool you’ll never forget, this is Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new TV advert promoting all the amazing things Blackpool has to offer is set to hit our TV screens.

‘This is Blackpool’: is VisitBlackpool’s brand-new destination marketing campaign designed to challenge visitor’s perceptions of our wonderful resort and encourage them to rediscovereverything it has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Murray, marketing director of Blackpool Tourism Limited, the council owned tourism arm, said: “ We’re excited to introduce you to VisitBlackpool’s brand-new destination marketing campaign, This is Blackpool.

VisitBlackpool’s brand-new destination marketing campaign, This is Blackpool: | VisitBlackpool

“This is where families come to laugh, explore and reconnect. Where every visit becomes a tradition worth repeating. It’s for the thrill-seekers, the weekend wanderers, the foodies, the culture lovers, and the selfie-snappers. For live shows, headline events, welcoming accommodation, world-class attractions and non-stop action.

“Rather than simply showcasing our famous attractions, we’re sharing the happiness, memories and smiles they evoke – tapping into the nostalgia, joy and lifelong memories forged here across generations. It’s about the way Blackpool makes people feel, and our new campaign packages this emotional connection at its heart.”

Where ‘This is Blackpool’ will be advertised:

From June 28 the advert will run on TV screens in Scotland with Out-of-Home, paid social and radio adverts across strategic locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From July 5 July, the above activity will be mirrored across in strategic locations across England and Wales, with targeting centric to driving overnight stays and daytrips.

Kyle said: “I’d like to pass on a huge thank you to all of our attractions and partners. Without your support, this campaign would not be possible and we look forward to working with you throughout the year to ensure to capture even more of what Blackpool has to offer.”