VAT expert joins Preston advisory company

Carolyn Van Hecke has joined as a VAT and indirect taxes senior manager from Cowgills, where she worked for 15 years as the leader of its VAT team.

She has also previously worked for HM Customs and Excise. She specialises in disputes and negotiations with HMRC, VAT and property as well as partial exemption.

She will work with clients and MHA Moore and Smalley colleagues to provide advice and solutions on a range of VAT and indirect tax issues. She will operate from the Preston office but will support clients nationally.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be taking this new step in my career with an exciting, growing firm. MHA Moore and Smalley’s values and the colleagues I will be working with were an important factor in my decision to join.

"I’m looking forward to working with them and with a wide range of clients to support them during a challenging time for the UK economy.”

Jonathan Main, partner, MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “Businesses are working in a very challenging business environment both within and beyond the UK. It is essential that we are able to support our clients, so that they can continue to trade profitably and with efficient tax compliance processes.